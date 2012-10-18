FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia posts loss, raising stakes for new Lumia sales
October 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia posts loss, raising stakes for new Lumia sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nokia reported another quarterly loss and dwindling cash reserves on Thursday, but results were better than expected ahead of next month’s launch of new smartphones it hopes can win back market share from Apple and Samsung.

The company’s third-quarter underlying loss before one-off items was 0.07 euros per share compared to a profit of 0.03 euros a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a loss of 0.11 euros in a Reuters poll.

Nokia’s net cash position fell to 3.6 billion euros ($4.7 billion) by the end of the quarter from 4.2 billion in June but still came in ahead of market forecasts of 3.4 billion euros.

Once the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, Nokia has fallen behind rivals in smartphones, and its partnership with software giant Microsoft has yet to challenge the dominance of Apple’s iPhones or Samsung’s Galaxy models.

The Finnish group is now pinning its hopes on new, top-of-the-range Lumia 820 and 920 phones, which use Microsoft’s latest Windows 8 software and are due to hit stores in November.

