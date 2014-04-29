FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia Q1 profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 29, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Nokia Q1 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Nokia reported a surprise year-on-year rise in the quarterly profit of its network equipment unit, its core business after the sale of phone division to Microsoft

The Finnish company said its first-quarter operating profit for the networks business grew 10 percent from a year ago to 216 million euros ($299 million), topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts which had an average expectation of 143 million euros.

Nokia’s group earnings per share in the quarter were 0.04 euros, ahead of the market expectation of 0.03 euros.

Nokia earlier on Tuesday announced that Rajeev Suri, the chief of its networks unit, will become the group’s next chief executive next month and said it would return 2.25 billion euros to shareholders. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.