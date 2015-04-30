FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia's patent unit first-quarter profit up 124 pct
April 30, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia's patent unit first-quarter profit up 124 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* says in Technologies, year-on-year growth in net sales and 124% growth in non-IFRS operating profit

* says Nokia Technologies Q1 growth due to non-recurring adjustments to accrued net sales, revenue share from intellectual property rights

* Technologies Q1 operating profit 193 million euros (86 million)

* Technologies Q1 net sales 266 million euros (131 million)

* Technologies Q1 net sales and non-ifrs operating profit benefitted from higher intellectual property licensing income Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
