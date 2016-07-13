FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nokia expands licensing agreement with Samsung, lifts sales forecast
#Communications Equipment
July 13, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Nokia expands licensing agreement with Samsung, lifts sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Nokia said on Wednesday it's expanding its patent licensing deal with South Korea's Samsung

* Agreement is an addition to arbitration settlement between the two companies that was announced in February

* Nokia expects a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from third quarter of 2016

* Nokia Technologies' annualized net sales related to patent and brand licensing is expected to grow to a run rate of about 950 million euros ($1.05 billion) by end of 2016

* Nokia settled a lengthy patent dispute with Samsung in February, but investors were disappointed by the financial terms of the deal

* Nokia's patent business is set to become a smaller part of Nokia after its takeover of French network gear rival Alcatel-Lucent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
