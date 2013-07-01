FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia to buy Siemens' stake in NSN for 1.7 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
July 1, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

Nokia to buy Siemens' stake in NSN for 1.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 1 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile phone company Nokia said on Monday it has agreed to buy Siemens AG’s stake in their joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) for 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

While Nokia has been struggling to compete against Apple and Samsung in smartphones, the network gear maker NSN has been posting profits in the past few quarters.

Nokia said it expected to close the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, during the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.