Nokia scraps new mid-range software project-sources

HELSINKI, July 26 (Reuters) - Struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia has scrapped a software project which it had hoped would be a rival to mass-market Google Android phones, three sources with direct knowledge of the company’s plans said.

Nokia was hoping the Linux-based software platform, code-named Meltemi, would replace its ageing Series 40 software in more advanced feature phones, but has killed the project as part of its massive cost-cutting drive.

Scrapping the platform means Nokia will risk losing its strong position in the mass-market -- where phones are priced at $100-$200.

Nokia declined to comment.