TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia
July 17, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nokia slashed the price of its flagship smartphone in the United
States over the weekend, raising new fears over demand for its Windows phones.
    Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by
the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple,
Samsung and Google.
    To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:
    
    PREVIEW-Nokia to fall deeper into the red            
    EARNINGS POLL-Nokia Q2 underlying loss/share 0.09 eur 
    POLL-Samsung seen increasing lead in phone mkt       
    Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone           
    Moody's cuts Nokia to "junk" on fears of cash burn   
    Nokia to cut one in five jobs                        
    Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid  
   
    ANALYSIS, FEATURES
    Nokia job cuts may hasten, not stop, death spiral      
    At the Salo end of Nokia's deep crisis               
    Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash            
    Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model           
    Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy            
    Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading        
    
    TIMELINE
    Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop

