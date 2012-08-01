FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Troubles mount at Nokia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nokia s hares rose up to 17 percent on Wednesday on rumours of
Lenovo's interest in the company, b ut gave up all the gains after t he
Eu ropean chief of the Chinese PC maker dismissed rumours as a
joke. 
    Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia was wrongfooted by
the rise of smartphones and is struggling to keep up with Apple,
Samsung and Google.
    To read more on Nokia's troubles please see below:
    
    Nokia scraps phone software to conserve cash -sources 
    Moody's cuts Nokia by two notches,sees more losses   
    Nokia revival hopes fade, analysts cut views        
    N okia's cash holds up despite big loss            
    POLL-Samsung seen increasing lead in phone mkt       
    Nokia cuts US price of flagship smartphone           
    Nokia to cut one in five jobs                        
    Mobile operators unconvinced by Nokia's revival bid  
   
    ANALYSIS, FEATURES
    BREAKINGVIEWS: Nokia option value clearer           
    Nokia job cuts may hasten, not stop, death spiral      
    At the Salo end of Nokia's deep crisis               
    Worries mount as Nokia burns through cash            
    Nokia's woes cast doubt over Finnish model           
    Ailing Nokia falls back on patents legacy            
    Even in emerging markets, Nokia's star is fading        
    
    TIMELINE
    Nokia's rocky road under Stephen Elop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.