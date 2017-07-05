By Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia
and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology
have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies
said on Wednesday.
The companies did not provide financial details of the
agreement, saying it includes a cross licence to each company's
cellular standard patents.
Nokia will also provide network infrastructure equipment to
Xiaomi.
"Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone
manufacturers and we are delighted to have reached an agreement
with them," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a
statement.
Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple
and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement
with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone
maker.
"Financially, I don't think it's very substantial for Nokia.
But it's a good head start to negotiations with other Chinese
manufacturers", said OP Equities analyst Hannu Rauhala.
Patent royalties represent a sliver of Nokia's overall
revenue, more than 90 percent of which comes from telecoms
network equipment. But licensing payments are highly profitable
and the network business is suffering an industry-wide slump.
Nokia built up its catalogue of patents in the days when the
company dominated the mobile handset business. It covers
technology that reduces the need for hardware components in a
phone, conserves battery life and increases radio reception,
among other features.