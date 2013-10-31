FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokian Renkaat beats market expectations
October 31, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Nokian Renkaat beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat’s quarterly operating profit rose more than expected as it expanded market share in Russia, its biggest market.

The company reiterated its recently-lowered outlook for 2013, forecasting a decline in net sales and operating profit due to a slowdown in Russia’s economy and the impact of an unfavourable rouble exchange rate.

Nokian Renkaat said its third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 12 percent to 95.7 million euros ($131.79 million), beating the average analyst forecast of 90 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Cowell)

