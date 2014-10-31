FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tyre maker Nokian Renkaat says no current plans for third factory
October 31, 2014 / 8:59 AM / 3 years ago

Tyre maker Nokian Renkaat says no current plans for third factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tyre maker Nokian Renkaat is not planning to build a third factory any time soon, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“The third possible factory would be built based on capacity needs ... I don’t see any immediate need to go for a third factory, that will come if the growth supports it,” CEO Ari Lehtoranta told a news conference.

“If there will be any (capital expenditure) increase (in 2015), it will most probably be not for capacity reasons.”

Nokian has in the past looked at building a factory in Central Europe. It currently runs its main factory in Russia and a smaller plant in Finland. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)

