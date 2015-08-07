FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tyre maker Nokian cuts profit forecast, plans layoffs
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2015 / 5:19 AM / 2 years ago

Tyre maker Nokian cuts profit forecast, plans layoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday cut its full-year profit forecast due to poor demand in its key market Russia, and said it plans job cuts at its Finnish tyre factory.

Nokian said it expects its 2015 operating profit to be in the range of 270-295 million euros ($295-$322 million), down from 309 million euros last year. It previously had forecast a slightly falling profit.

The company, which has its main tyre factory in Russia, said it plans to slash output at its smaller plant in Finland and looks to cut up to 150 jobs from the operation. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.