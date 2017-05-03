HELSINKI May 3 Finland's Nokian Tyres said on Wednesday it had decided to build a new factory in the United States to boost growth outside Europe, while it reported rising quarterly profits on the back of growing sales in Russia.

Nokian, which currently has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said the new greenfield plant with an annual capacity of 4 million tyres will be in Dayton, Tennessee.

The total investment is about $360 million and the construction is scheduled to begin in early 2018.

($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Stephen Coates)