UPDATE 2-Russia-hit Nokian Tyres lowers forecast, plans layoffs

* Lowers 2015 profit outlook

* To cut up to 150 jobs in Finland

* Russian demand weaker than expected

* Lost market share in Russia

* Shares down 3.6 pct (Adds comments, share reaction, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokian Tyres , heavily exposed to Russia, on Friday lowered its full-year profit forecast and announced plans to cut jobs citing weakened Russian demand and a slide in the rouble.

Nokian was ahead of its Western rivals Michelin and Continental to put a large factory in Russia, a prime market for its core business, high-margin winter tyres.

But a drop in demand in amid the Ukraine crisis and a weakened rouble have hit the company hard since last year.

The company on Friday said the Russian market had again proved weaker than expected.

It said it now expects its 2015 operating profit to be in a range of 270-295 million euros ($295-$322 million), down from 309 million euros last year.

It previously had forecast a slight fall in profit, with analysts in Reuters poll expecting full-year figure of 291 million euros.

Chief Executive Ari Lehtoranta said sales in Russia fell 29 percent due to the devalued rouble and restrained consumer demand, but Nokian also lost market share as consumers switched to cheaper tyres.

“Tyre manufacturers have carried out price increases in the local currency, partly compensating for the rouble devaluation. Some tyre manufacturers chose to pursue a more aggressive pricing policy, buying market share,” Lehtoranta said.

Shares in the company were down 3.6 percent as of 0919 GMT.

“They had somewhat optimistic expectations for new car sales in Russia, so the downgrade in their profit forecast was not a huge surprise,” said Nordea analyst Rauli Juva, who has a buy-rating on the stock.

While the weak rouble hurts Nokian’s sales, it also lowers costs at its Russian plant near St Petersburg, which has an annual capacity of 15 million tyres, 60 percent of them for export out of Russia.

Due to the cost benefit, Nokian said it plans to slash output instead at its smaller plant in Finland. It looks to cut up to 150 of about 900 jobs there.

Nokian’s operating profit in the second quarter fell 11 percent from a year earlier to 80.6 million euros, missing a market forecast of 83.2 million. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik and Subhranshu Sahu)