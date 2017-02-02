FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Nokian Tyres reports rise in Q4 operating profit, raises dividend
February 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

Nokian Tyres reports rise in Q4 operating profit, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian reported a rise in fourth quarter operating profit of 14.4 percent led by improved results in the Russian market:

* Q4 net sales rose 9 percent to 460 million euros, beating Reuters estimates of 442 million euros

* Q4 operating result was 108.5 million euros, topping a Reuters forecast of 104 million euros

* The company proposes an increased dividend of 1.53 euro, slightly below Reuters expectations of 1.54 euro

* CEO Andrei Pantioukhov said fourth quarter results exceeded the company's expectations

* Pantioukhov said the Russian market had had the biggest positive impact on sales and anticipates moderate growth there in 2017

* CEO said due to increased raw material costs, which he expects to grow by 15-20 percent in 2017, the company had already started increasing product prices

* The company expects growth in overall net sales and operating profit of at least 5 percent in 2017

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; editing by Jason Neely

