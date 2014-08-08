FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat Q2 profit falls more than expected
August 8, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat Q2 profit falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter operating profit due to plummeting sales in Russia.

The company’s April-June operating profit fell to 91 million euros from 120 million a year ago, and was below all expectations in a Reuters poll, in which the estimates ranged from 98 to 112 million euros.

Second-quarter sales fell by 12 percent to 370 million euros from the same period a year earlier. Sales in Russia fell by a whopping 43.6 percent.

Nokian, which makes about a third of its sales in Russia, in April cut its profit outlook for the full-year due to weakened consumer demand in the country amid the Ukraine crisis.

On Friday, it repeated the updated guidance, saying it expected sales and operating profit to fall this year from 2013. (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
