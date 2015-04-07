FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokian Tyres says tax authority annuls reassessment decision
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 7, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokian Tyres says tax authority annuls reassessment decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres says:

* the Board of Adjustment annulled the reassessment decision against Nokian Tyres plc concerning tax years 2007-2010

* he Board annulled decision from Tax Administration, where company was obliged to pay 100.3 million euros in additional taxesjuju

* according to the Board of Adjustment, the Tax Administration neglected obligation to hear taxpayer. Because of this procedural fault, the Board of Adjustment annulled the decision without considering the actual substance of the matter.

* The Large Taxpayers’ Office investigated whether intercompany transactions 2007-2011 between Nokian Tyres plc and its subsidiaries were concluded based on market prices.

* will return 2007-2010 total additional taxes of 100.3 million euros in full to financial statement and the first-quarter 2015 result. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.