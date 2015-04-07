BRIEF-Nokian Tyres says tax authority annuls reassessment decision

April 7 (Reuters) - Nokian Tyres says:

* the Board of Adjustment annulled the reassessment decision against Nokian Tyres plc concerning tax years 2007-2010

* he Board annulled decision from Tax Administration, where company was obliged to pay 100.3 million euros in additional taxesjuju

* according to the Board of Adjustment, the Tax Administration neglected obligation to hear taxpayer. Because of this procedural fault, the Board of Adjustment annulled the decision without considering the actual substance of the matter.

* The Large Taxpayers’ Office investigated whether intercompany transactions 2007-2011 between Nokian Tyres plc and its subsidiaries were concluded based on market prices.

* will return 2007-2010 total additional taxes of 100.3 million euros in full to financial statement and the first-quarter 2015 result. (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)