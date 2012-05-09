FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nokian Renkaat Q1 profits beat forecast
#Corrections News
May 9, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Nokian Renkaat Q1 profits beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to show fixed costs were seen declining, not raw material prices)

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profits thanks to strong sales growth in Russia.

January-March operating profit rose 45 percent to 105 million euros ($136.5 million) beating an average forecast of 92.7 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The company repeated it expects rising sales and falling fixed costs to boost its full-year operating profit. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
