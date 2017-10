HELSINKI, May 22 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat will cut up to 120 jobs in Finland as its new plant in Russia begins production in June, the firm said on Tuesday.

It said that a production capacity increase in Russia and modernisation of its Finnish plant in Nokia would lead to fewer workers in Finland.

Nokian Renkaat repeated it expects 2012 full-year net sales and operating profit to improve versus 2011.