Nokian Renkaat warns on second-half profits, shares fall
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat warned its July-December operating profit would be weaker than a year ago due to lower demand and prices in Central Europe.

It said on Tuesday its third quarter net sales were estimated at 365 million euros ($472.16 million) and operating profit 85 million euros.

Shares in the company were down 7.1 percent by 1107 GMT. ($1 = 0.7730 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman) (jussi.rosendahl@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 6805 0248; Reuters Messaging: jussi.rosendahl.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

