FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokian Renkaat sees Q4 sales up from Q3
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 30, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Nokian Renkaat sees Q4 sales up from Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat said it expected sales of winter tyres to increase in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, thanks to its healthy core markets in Russia and Northern Europe.

July-September operating profit was 85.5 million euros ($110.34 million) on sales of 368 million euros, in line with its warning earlier this month.

The company repeated its forecast for 2012 net sales and improving operating profit year-on-year. It said sales in Russia will improve compared to 2011.

$1 = 0.7749 euros Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.