FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat sees growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 7, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat sees growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 adjusted EBIT 102 mln euros vs 105 mln in Reuters poll

* Says sees growth in sales and EBIT in 2014

* Shares rise 2.5 pct in early trade (Adds analyst comment, detail)

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat said it expected to increase both sales and profits in 2014 as demand in Russia, its key market, recovers sligthly from a slump in 2013.

The leader in the Russian and Nordic winter tyre markets said its fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 9 percent from a year earlier to 102 million euros ($139 million), roughly in line with market expectations.

A slowdown in Russia’s econonomy hit car and tyre demand last year in the country, where the company has its main factory.

Nokian said it had a “slow start” for 2014 but still expected to see growth in the full year. It also said a fall in raw material costs would help support its margins.

Nordea analyst Rauli Juva said the outlook was comforting, considering the market’s concerns about Russia. The company’s shares rose 2.5 percent in early Hesinki trade.

“The mild winter has been another worry, but the company says inventory levels in Europe are lower than a year ago. All in all, it looks pretty positive,” he said.

The Finnish tax office’s demand for an additional tax payment of 100 million euros, which Nokian is appealing, also hit its bottom line. However, proposed to keep its annual dividend unchanged from a year ago at 1.45 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.