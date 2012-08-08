FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nokian Renkaat Q2 profit gain misses market expectations
#Corrections News
August 8, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Nokian Renkaat Q2 profit gain misses market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage figure in second paragraph to 21, from 32.)

HELSINKI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit and said Europe’s economic uncertainty was discouraging customers from stocking up on tyres.

April-June operating profit rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The company said distributors who sell its tyres were opting to carry low stock because of the economic uncertainty. But it said business in Russia was comparatively healthy, and reiterated its outlook for sales and full-year operating profit will grow in 2012. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo)

