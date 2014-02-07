FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat misses expectations
February 7, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Renkaat proposed a smaller-than-expected annual dividend after a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit due to weak car sales in Russia.

The company’s fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 93 million euros ($126 million) from 112 million a year earlier, below an average forecast of 105 million euros in a Reuters poll. The result included a one-off loss of 8 million euros.

It proposed an annual dividend of 1.45 euros per share, unchanged from a year earlier, while the market expected 1.63 euros.

Nokian said net sales and operating profit will likely grow in 2014, but that it saw a “slow start” in the first quarter.($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

