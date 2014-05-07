FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat meets expectations
May 7, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no chances to text)

HELSINKI, May 7 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Renkaat reported a falling first-quarter operating profit due to weak sales in Russia and in line with analysts expectations.

The company’s first-quarter operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($95 million) from 76 million a year earlier, and met expectations in a Reuters poll.

Nokian, which makes about a third of its sales in Russia, last month cut its profit outlook for the full-year due to weakened consumer demand in the country amid the Ukraine crisis.

On Wednesday, it repeated the updated guidance, saying it expected sales and operating profit to fall this year from 2013. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
