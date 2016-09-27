FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokian Tyres CEO to step down
September 27, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Nokian Tyres CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres' chief executive Ari Lehtoranta will step down at the end of 2016 to become the CEO of building systems firm Caverion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Lehtoranta spent just two years in the helm of Nokian. The tyre maker said it will start searching for a new CEO.

Nokian, which has its main factory in Russia, has been hit hard by the weakened rouble and economic slowdown in the country. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Tuomas Forsell)

