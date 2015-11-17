FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nokian Tyres to decide on new plant in the next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Tuesday said it will make a decision on investing in a third plant by the end of next year.

“In order to meet the future demand and to serve our customers even better, we are planning to build the third factory. The decision of the factory and its location will be made by Q4/2016,” the company said in a statement.

The firm currently operates its main plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland. It has previously indicated that a potential third factory could be built in Eastern Europe in order to support growth in central Europe. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

