FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokian Tyres beats market expectations in fourth quarter
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nokian Tyres beats market expectations in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits as strong sales in Europe and lower raw material costs offset weak demand from Russia.

Nokian’s fourth-quarter operating profit increased 22 percent from a year ago to about 95 million euros ($106 million), topping analysts’ average expectation of 81 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company proposed an annual dividend of 1.50 euros, also ahead of the market consensus, and said it expected its sales and operating profit this year to be flat from 2015. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.