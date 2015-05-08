FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokian Tyres says Q1 profit falls 29 pct on weak Russia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Nokian Tyres says Q1 profit falls 29 pct on weak Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres said on Friday its first-quarter profit dropped 29 percent from a year ago due to its large exposure to the weak Russian economy.

Nokian, which has its main tyre plant in Russia, said its operating profit in the quarter came in at 48 million euros ($54 million), compared to 68 million a year earlier and 41 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company repeated its full-year guidance, forecasting slightly declining sales and operating profit. ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)

