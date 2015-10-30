Nokian Tyres beats expectations in Q3

HELSINKI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported surprise rise in its quarterly profits as growth in North America and the Nordic region helped offset falling sales in recession-hit Russia, its key market.

Nokian’s third-quarter operating profit rose 0.3 percent from a year ago 72.4 million euros ($79.5 million), beating analysts’ average expectation of 66.5 million euros in Reuters poll.

The company repeated its full-year profit forecast, expecting falling sales and an operating profit of 270-295 million euros, down from 309 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)