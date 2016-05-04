Nokian Tyres meets market expectations in first quarter

HELSINKI, May 4 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit increased by 5 percent, roughly in line with expectations, as low raw material costs compensated weaker demand in Russia and North America.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance of flat sales and profits, but warned that second-quarter will be weaker than a year earlier.

Operating profit in the quarter was 50.5 million euros ($58.0 million) compared to analysts’ average expectation of 49.2 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tuomas Forsell)