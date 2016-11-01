FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Tyre maker Nokian posts growing Q3 profit, says signs Russia stabilizing
November 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

Tyre maker Nokian posts growing Q3 profit, says signs Russia stabilizing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres Oyj reported on Tuesday a slight improvement in its quarterly profits and said its key market Russia had started to show signs of stabilizing.

Operating profit in the third quarter rose 2 percent from a year ago to 74 million euros ($81 million), roughly in line with a Reuters poll.

Sales were up 2 percent at 317 million euros, compared to a market forecast of 324 million.

"The summer tyre season in Russia was a positive surprise and one of the first weak signs of the economic situation stabilizing," chief executive Ari Lehtoranta said in the interim report.

Nokian, which has its main factory in Russia, has been hit hard by the weakened rouble and economic slowdown in the country.

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson

