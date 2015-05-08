UPDATE 2-Tyre maker Nokian grows outside Russia, eyes new plant

* First-quarter EBIT 48 mln euros vs 41 mln in poll

* Sales drop in Russia, growth in Europe and N. America

* Shares rise 5.5 pct

* Eyes third plant (Adds comments on a new factory, share reaction)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish winter tyre maker Nokian Tyres on Friday reported a smaller than expected drop in quarterly profits as growth in Europe and North America eased the blow from a weak Russian economy, its key market.

Nokian, which has its main tyre plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, also said it was looking to build a third factory in the coming years, possibly in Eastern Europe, to support growth outside Russia and the Nordics.

The company’s operating profit in the quarter came in at 48 million euros ($54 million), compared to 68 million a year earlier and 41 million euros seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales in Russia fell 43 percent, reflecting weak demand as well as the impact of the rouble, while revenue was up 7 percent in the Nordics, 6 percent in central Europe, and 49 percent in North America, which is one of its smaller markets.

“We have been able to improve market share, volumes and margins in all other markets (than Russia),” chief executive Ari Lehtoranta said, adding that the situation had started to stabilize in Russia, too.

The company repeated its full-year guidance, forecasting slightly declining sales and operating profit.

Shares in the company jumped 5.5 percent to 30.33 euros by 1132 GMT.

“If the situation in Russia won’t deteriorate further and the company continues its strong operative performance, it is possible that the profit guidance be upgraded later this year,” Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen said.

CEO Lehtoranta added that Nokian will boost capacity at its Russian factory while it is making plans for a possible third factory, aiming to decide the location next year.

“The location could be somewhere in Eastern Europe, supporting the growth we have in central Europe,” he said, adding that North America and Asia are other possible locations.