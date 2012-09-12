UPDATE 1-Nokia Siemens Networks to begin job cutting in Finland

(Adds background)

HELSINKI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Nokia Siemens Networks said on Wednesday it will begin lay-off talks in Finland next week, with around 400 workers expected to get severance packages as part of its global cost-cutting programme.

The company, formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007, said last November that it wanted to cut a quarter of the group’s workforce as it struggles to make a profit amid fierce pricing competition from Chinese rivals and Sweden’s Ericsson.

NSN also said earlier this year it would cut about 2,900 jobs in Germany from its total workforce there of 9,100.