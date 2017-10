HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj : * Nokia introduces Nokia lumia 925 * Says lumia 925 will be introduced into the US by T-Mobile and into China by

China Mobile and China Unicom * Says Nokia lumia 925 will be priced around 469 EUR before taxes and subsidies * Says lumia 925 introduced into Europe with Vodafone (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)