BRIEF-Nokia Oyj says non-ifrs EPS in Q3 2013 was EUR 0.01
October 29, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia Oyj says non-ifrs EPS in Q3 2013 was EUR 0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj : * Says Nokia Group non-ifrs EPS in Q3 2013 was EUR 0.01; reported EPS was EUR

-0.02 * Market expected Nokia Q3 sales of euro 5.9 nln, non-ifrs EPS 0.00 in Reuters

poll * Q3 net cash was EUR 2.7 billion * Says in the fourth quarter 2013, Nokia expects the discontinued operations

related to the devices & services business to generate negative operating

margin on a non-ifrs basis * Says Nokia continues to target to reduce its devices & services non-ifrs

operating expenses to an annualized run rate of approximately EUR 3.0 billion

by the end of 2013

