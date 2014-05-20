BRIEF-Nokia redeems 800 million euro senior notes

HELSINKI, May 20 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj : * Redeems EUR 800 million senior notes issued by Nokia Solutions and networks

finance b.v * Says redemption will result in annual interest expense savings of

approximately EUR 55 million, starting in the Q3 * Says redemption is also expected to result in a one-off cost of about EUR 100

million, impacting Q2 results of the company (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)