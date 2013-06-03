FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia Siemens to close small factory in India
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
June 3, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Nokia Siemens to close small factory in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks said it plans to shut down a small factory in India at the end of July as part of a global cost-cutting drive.

A spokeswoman for the joint venture between Nokia and Siemens said the Kolkata plant, which employs 48 people and makes fixed-line communications equipment, was “non-core and also unprofitable.”

The company’s massive restructuring drive, including asset sales and 17,000 job cuts worldwide, have helped NSN’s operating and gross margins rise in recent quarters. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.