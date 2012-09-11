FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia Siemens sees flat spending by telcos in 2012
#Computer Hardware
September 11, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Nokia Siemens sees flat spending by telcos in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mobile network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) expects overall spending by telecom operators to be flat in 2012, its Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday.

The company, however, expects “some rebound” in investments by customers in the United States in the second half of this year, Suri told reporters.

Nokia Siemens has faced aggressive pricing from rivals and an economic downturn that has forced telecoms companies to cut spending. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Ron Popeski)

