FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nokia Siemens to sell business support systems
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 8:35 AM / in 5 years

Nokia Siemens to sell business support systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms equipment joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks said on Wednesday it plans to sell its business support systems business to Redknee as part of a drive to sell non-core assets.

The companies said Redknee will pay 15 million euros ($19.63 million), plus a maximum of 25 million euros for “performance-based cash earn-outs.”

Nokia Siemens on Monday had announced an agreement to sell its optical fibre unit.

The company, owned by Nokia and Siemens , has sold a number of product lines since it announced plans last year to sell non-core assets and cut 17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its total workforce.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.