April 7, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Nokscoot cancels charter flights to Japan, South Korea until April 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Nokscoot, Thailand’s long-haul low-cost carrier, said on Tuesday it has cancelled all charter flights to Japan and South Korea until April 27, pending licence re-evaluation by Thai authorities.

NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, has to refund more than 20,000 passengers booked on flights during the period, Chairman Patee Sarasin told Reuters.

Japan and South Korea imposed a ban in late March on charter and newly scheduled flights by Thai-registered airlines due to safety concerns highlighted by an international audit. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong)

