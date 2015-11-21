FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neptune Orient Lines says in exclusive talks with France's CMA CGM
November 21, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Neptune Orient Lines says in exclusive talks with France's CMA CGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said on Saturday it has entered exclusive talks with France’s CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping firm, over a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), controlled by Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings, said in a statement it had entered the exclusive talks until Dec. 7.

NOL, which has struggled in a prolonged downturn in the global shipping market, said this month it was in preliminary discussions with CMA CGM and A.P. Moller-Maersk.

CMA CGM could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

