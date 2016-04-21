EU regulators set to clear $2.4 bln CMA CGM, NOL deal - sources

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve CMA CGM’s $2.4 billion takeover of Neptune Orient Lines after the French shipping group agreed to pull NOL out from a rival shipping alliance, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

CMA CGM, the world No. 3 container shipping company, is looking to the deal to bolster its position vis-a-vis industry leader Maersk Line and No. 2 player Swiss-based MSC.

CMA CGM’s plan to withdraw NOL from the G6 alliance, which competes with its Ocean Three alliance, was able to address European Commission concerns, the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)