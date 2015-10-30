FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's NOL reports Q3 net loss of $96 mln on weak freight mkt
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's NOL reports Q3 net loss of $96 mln on weak freight mkt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Friday its third-quarter net loss widened from a year earlier to $96 million, due to weak freight rates.

NOL, controlled by Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings, reported a revenue of $1.2 billion for the third quarter, which fell 28 percent on the year.

“The absence of the traditional third-quarter peak season in Europe and North America led to severe freight rates erosion in major trade lanes,” said NOL Group President and CEO Ng Yat Chung in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
