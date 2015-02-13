FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's NOL slips into 4th year of loss in 2014; Q4 loss narrows
February 13, 2015 / 9:34 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's NOL slips into 4th year of loss in 2014; Q4 loss narrows

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Neptune Orient Lines Ltd slipped into the fourth straight year of losses in 2014, though the fourth-quarter net loss narrowed from a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The shipping and logistics company reported a net loss of $259.8 million for the year, compared with a loss of $76.3 million in 2013 and a mean forecast of $191.3 million loss, based on a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Its fourth-quarter net loss stood at $85.1 million, down 38 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

“More port congestion, resulting from further deterioration in the labour situation on the US West Coast, is a potential risk factor,” NOL said. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

