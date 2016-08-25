FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hungry Nomad Foods ready to start M&A shopping again
August 25, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Hungry Nomad Foods ready to start M&A shopping again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods is ready to start looking at more acquisitions now that it has finished integrating last year's purchase of Findus Group's European businesses, Chief Executive Stefan Descheemaeker said on Thursday.

The maker of frozen fish fingers and vegetables now has the right people and processes in place to make good returns on future deals, Descheemaeker told Reuters.

"We are starting to be more attentive," Descheemaeker said, noting that the most obvious target would be mid-sized frozen foods makers in Europe, where it would have the most synergies.

The company has about 500 million to 600 million euros ($564-$677 mln) to spend on acquisitions without having to raise more capital, he said.

Nomad posted a 6.6 percent drop in second-quarter revenue on Thursday to 455.9 million euros.

Its shares still rose 7 percent in New York to $10.58.

$1 = 0.8866 euros $1 = 0.8866 euros Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
