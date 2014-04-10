FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nomad Holdings IPO raises $500 mln
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nomad Holdings IPO raises $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Nomad Holdings Limited -

* Initial public offering (“IPO”) of Nomad Holdings Limited

* Has raised gross proceeds of $500 million, consisting of $485 million through placing of ordinary shares (with matching warrants) at a placing price of $10.00 per ordinary share

* Raises a further $15 million through subscription of founder preferred shares by entities affiliated with noam gottesman and Martin E. Franklin ( “founders”)

* This offering will enable company to pursue its objective of acquiring a target company or business

* Dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. Today under ticker symbols “NHL” in respect of ordinary shares and “NHLW” in respect of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.