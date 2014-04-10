BRIEF-Nomad Holdings IPO raises $500 mln

April 10 (Reuters) - Nomad Holdings Limited -

* Initial public offering (“IPO”) of Nomad Holdings Limited

* Has raised gross proceeds of $500 million, consisting of $485 million through placing of ordinary shares (with matching warrants) at a placing price of $10.00 per ordinary share

* Raises a further $15 million through subscription of founder preferred shares by entities affiliated with noam gottesman and Martin E. Franklin ( “founders”)

* This offering will enable company to pursue its objective of acquiring a target company or business

* Dealings are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. Today under ticker symbols “NHL” in respect of ordinary shares and “NHLW” in respect of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: