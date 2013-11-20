FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Dot UK: British firms can trim web addresses
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Dot UK: British firms can trim web addresses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Nominet chief executive’s name to Cowley, from Crowley, paragraph 5. And clarifies nature of Nominet’s work in paragraph 1.)

By Freya Berry

LONDON, November 20 (Reuters) - Businesses using the “.co.uk” web address domain will be able to shorten the suffix to simply “.uk” next year to help make website names snappier, British Internet registry organisation Nominet said on Wednesday.

The new domain brings Britain in line with Germany’s .de and France’s .fr. It will be available from summer 2014 to all new websites, for the same price as an existing .co.uk domain.

For those already holding .co.uk, .org.uk, and other similar addresses, Nominet will offer an equivalent .uk domain, which will be held in reserve for five years.

After that period, firms who do not choose to buy the new address will see that .uk domain opened up to all-comers.

“There’s a lot of support for a shorter and snappier domain,” said Lesley Cowley, chief executive of Nominet, a not-for-profit company.

“It’s about helping people to have more memorable names and keeping the trust and confidence that they already have in .uk.”

Last week ICANN, the governing body responsible for the internet’s directory, introduced the domain .london for businesses seeking to associate themselves with the city. (Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.