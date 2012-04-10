Nomos to start Eurobond roadshow April 16-sources

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Nomos Bank will begin a roadshow for a dollar-denominated Eurobond on April 16, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital will organise the Eurobond placement for Nomos, ranked among Russia’s top 15 banks by assets, the sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday a source told Reuters that another Russian borrower, top steel maker Evraz, will promote its Eurobond in Europe and the U.S. from April 12.

Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond tranches worth $7 billion in late March, taking advantage of strong demand.