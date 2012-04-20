FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nomos raises $500 mln via 7-yr Eurobond -IFR
April 20, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Nomos raises $500 mln via 7-yr Eurobond -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian banks, raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the low end of an initial guidance, IFR reported on Friday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that Nomos priced the deal at a 10 percent yield, while the initial guidance was 10.00-10.25 percent.

JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital were arranging the deal for Nomos, ranked among Russia’s top 15 banks by assets, sources close to the deal told Reuters last week.

